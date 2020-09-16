FOUR Gippsland shires have recorded no active cases of COVID-19.
Bass Coast, South Gippsland, East Gippsland and Wellington local government areas don’t have any active cases, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
In Gippsland, that leaves only Latrobe with seven active cases and Baw Baw with one.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|0
|LATROBE
|56
|7
|WELLINGTON
|16
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 42 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 19,943.
The overall total has increased by 32 due to 10 cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 29 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 13 are under investigation.
There have been eight new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. Four women and two men aged in their 80s and two men aged in their 90s. Six of the deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
All of today’s deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 737 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 49.6 and regional Victoria is 3.5 The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 81 for metropolitan Melbourne and one for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4278 cases may indicate community transmission – a decrease of four since yesterday.
- 991 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 107 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.
- 18,153 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,520,887 test results have been received which is an increase of 14,374 since yesterday.
Of the 991 current active cases in Victoria:
- 948 are in metropolitan Melbourne under Stage Four restrictions.
- 37 are in regional local government areas under Stage Three restrictions.
- Four are interstate residents.
- Two are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- Colac Otway has 20 active cases, Greater Geelong has three active cases, Greater Bendigo has one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,563 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1201 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9507 men and 10,422 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3455, active cases: 152.
- There are 497 active cases relating to aged care facilities