MOVES to establish a community permaculture garden in Mirboo North are taking root.
Spokesperson Graeme Wilson said the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for residents who were keen to get together when the lockdown was lifted to come together with a common goal.
The South Gippsland Council has provided a grant to the Mirboo North Lions Club to run an on-line permaculture course this weekend to build background skills for people interested in forming a group to create a community garden in the town.
Mr Wilson said a couple of potential sites had been identified but the shape of the project would be determined by the group and the community.
The course will be presented by Penelope (Pea) Swales from Piggery Road Permaculture and Produce. Pea teaches Introduction to Permaculture workshops around South Gippsland, having taught in Korumburra, Phillip Island and Boolarra.
She is working with Permaculture Pioneer Rowe Morrow to develop a ‘Building Back Better’ workshop serious for people who lost their homes in the Black Summer Bushfires. Rick and Naomi Coleman, founders of Southern Cross Permaculture Institute will be Pea’s co-teachers and will assist students with the design process.
Permaculture gardening is a holistic approach to gardening. The simple definition comes from a combination of the words permanent and agriculture and it involves working with natural forces ; the sun, wind and water to provide everything else a garden needs besides seeds and plants.
Once the course is completed, it is hoped there will be further online (and eventually physical) meetings to progress the project.