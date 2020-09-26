IT’S ‘National Boating Week’ through to Friday, October 2… who knew!
The Boating Industry Association is promoting the event and their message is a good health message which resonates with Scott Huther at Phillip Island Marine, Rhyll.
“For sure. You can see it. As soon as people were able to get out on the water again, you could tell it gave them a real boost,” said Scott on the weekend.
“The relaxation, the serenity if you like, it’s just great to be out on the water.
“It’s nice to get a feed of fish definitely but that’s not really what it’s about. It’s getting out there in the fantastic waterways we have around here, visiting your favourite spots, whether that be on your own or with a friend.
“Lots of the older guys will get out there on their own or with a friend and it’s great exercise, activity and enjoyment.
“They’ll call in for some fuel or a cup of coffee on their way out or way in. Share the news. It’s great.”
The Boating Industry Association agrees.
“The benefits of recreational boating have been assumed for decades and now through some interesting and compelling work, it has been proven that boating is good for you.
“The award-winning marine biologist Dr Wallace Nichols is internationally renowned for his study which, through a scientific evidence-based approach, has shown getting out on the water in a boat promotes rest, with significant physiological and psychological benefits. He has found that with our lives getting increasingly busy and stressed, boating is the perfect way to unwind and relax.
“His research includes the vast cognitive, emotional, psychological, social, physical, and spiritual benefits that we can all derive from healthy waters and oceans throughout our lives.”
Through his research, Dr. Nichols has identified that the mere sight and sound of water promotes wellness by lowering cortisol, increasing serotonin and inducing relaxation.
Being on the water promotes physiological and psychological benefits that help manage trauma, anxiety, sleep, autism, addiction, fitness, attention/focus, stress, grief, PTSD, build personal resilience, and much more.
His study in the US has shown that 84% of parents think their kids would be more likely to unplug from their phones and laptops on a boat trip versus a road trip.
On a boat, feel-good hormones (dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin) go up, while stress (cortisol) goes down.
“Waterways give us half of our oxygen, provides people with jobs and food, holds the majority of Earth’s biodiversity including species and ecosystems, drives climate and weather, regulates temperature, and are the sole source of hydration and hygiene for humanity throughout history.
“The world ocean and all waterways, including lakes, rivers, and wetlands (collectively, blue space), cover over 71 per cent of our planet. Keeping them healthy, clean, accessible, and biodiverse is critical to human health and wellbeing. Little wonder when you consider our brains are 75 per cent water and our bodies are 60 per cent.”
Dr Nichols says: “Being on a boat is one of the best ways to access the wellness benefits of the water”.
Boating week
Good Health is being celebrated during National Boating Week that runs through until 2 October, fittingly with the weekend of 3 and 4 October being the unofficial start of the boating season in Australia.
This week will also see the launch of DiscoverBoating.com.au, an information portal to help all Australians better understand and guide them with information, education and entertainment associated with boating.
The week will occur alongside with National Safe Boating Week organised and delivered by the Australia New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group (ANZSBEG).
Their focus is on educating the public to understand that safe boating means knowing the limits of your vessel. They urge boaters to ensure that before they go out you your vessel is seaworthy and appropriate for the chosen activity. Find out more at https://www.amsa.gov.au/national-safe-boating-week
The BIA works with regulators to support our charter to encourage safe, responsible and enjoyable boating in all its forms.
People looking for more information are invited to visit DiscoverBoating.com.au or search for the Discover Boating Australia on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & Twitter.
And there’s no time like the present to get ready to get out on the water.
It’s cool today, Saturday, September 26, with 22km/h SW wind blowing at Rhyll but the rain has stopped and conditions are moderating over the next few days.
How’s business
Like most business, Phillip Island Marine has gone through a quiet period due to the pandemic, but the workshop has started to get busy now as more locals get out on the water and get their boats ready for the season ahead.
“You get the feeling that’s it going to go a bit crazy after they ease the restrictions so we’re getting ready for that,” said Scott Huther this week.
“We’re just looking forward to getting back to normal, or whatever that looks like, in the lead up to summer.”