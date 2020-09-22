THERE are four active cases of COVID-19 in Gippsland, with three in Latrobe and one in Baw Baw.
The other four shires – Bass Coast, South Gippsland, East Gippsland and Wellington – don’t have any active cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|0
|WELLINGTON
|15
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
|LATROBE
|57
|3
Victoria has recorded 28 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 20,076.
The overall total has increased by 25 due to three cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 24 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and four are under investigation.
All of today’s 24 cases linked to outbreaks relate to aged care facilities, including residents, staff or close contacts.
Of today’s 28 new cases, there are five cases in Brimbank, four cases in Moonee Valley, three cases in Hobsons Bay and Maribyrnong, two in Darebin, Melton and Wyndham and single cases in Banyule, Greater Dandenong, Hume, Melbourne, Moreland and Stonnington.
There have been three new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. One woman in her 70s, one woman in her 90s and one woman in her 100s. Two deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
All of today’s three deaths is linked to a known outbreak in an aged care facility. To date, 766 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 32.8 and regional Victoria is 1.6. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 45 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4268 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of two since yesterday.
- 620 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 83 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.
- 18,628 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,593,744 test results have been received which is an increase of 11,123 since yesterday.
Of the 620 current active cases in Victoria:
- 595 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the First Step of the roadmap.
- 20 are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of the roadmap.
- Four are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- One interstate resident.
- Colac Otway has 8 active cases, Greater Geelong has two active cases, Greater Bendigo has one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,686 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1192 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 9573 men and 10,490 women
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3507, active cases: 74
- There are 328 active cases relating to aged care facilities