THERE is one active case of COVID-19 in Gippsland – in Latrobe.
There is another case which is being reported as in East Gippsland but the person is currently living in metropolitan Melbourne, according to media reports.
The person has not been in regional Victoria in recent weeks and acquired COVID-19 in metropolitan Melbourne, the report said.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in each Gippsland shire (noting the above in regards to East Gippsland), according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|7
|1
|WELLINGTON
|15
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|0
|LATROBE
|57
|1
Victoria has recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 20,129.
The overall total has increased by 11 due to one case being reclassified.
Within Victoria, five of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and seven are under investigation.
Of today’s five cases linked to outbreaks, three are linked to aged care (Baptcare Wyndham Lodge and Edenvale Manor Aged Care) and two are linked to a complex case.
Of today’s 12 new cases, there are three cases each in Brimbank and Wyndham, two cases in Greater Dandenong and single cases in Banyule, Monash and Mitchell. One further case is still under investigation.
There has been one new death from COVID-19 reported since yesterday – a woman aged in her 80s.
Today’s new death is linked to a known aged care facility outbreak. To date, 782 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 23.6 and regional Victoria is 0.8. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 31 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4270 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of two since yesterday.
- 444 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 53 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including nine in intensive care.
- 18,842 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,651,309 test results have been received which is an increase of 16,027 since yesterday.
Of the 444 current active cases in Victoria:
- 432 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the First Step of the roadmap.
- 10 are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of the roadmap.
- 1 is an interstate resident.
- 1 is either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- Colac Otway has two active cases, Greater Geelong has one active case and Greater Bendigo and Ballarat have no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,738 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1192 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9604 men and 10,512 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3521, active cases: 72.
- There are 231 active cases relating to aged care facilities