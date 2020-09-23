A NEW ultrasound service will be introduced in Korumburra as Gippsland Southern Health Service (GSHS) continues to invest in medical imaging services across South Gippsland.
The new ultrasound room at the Korumburra hospital will increase medical imaging services available at Korumburra to ultrasound and general x-ray. It is the first time these facilities have been available at the hospital campus.
The Leongatha site is also expanding with a new ultrasound machine and a full suite of services including ultrasound, CT scan, general X-ray, bone mineral densitometry and mammograms.
Director of primary health Selina Northover said GSHS had been fortunate to recruit some highly experienced sonographers with expertise in advanced vascular ultrasound, liver elastography, obstetrics and breast imaging.
“This has allowed expansion of the service to Korumburra and bolstered the existing services offered at Leongatha,” Ms Northover said.
The GSHS sonographer team has doubled from two to four.
Ms Northover said the new ultrasound room provided the community of Korumburra and surrounding districts access to increased services locally and provided members of the community with a choice as to where they received their medical imaging services.
“A lot of people from Korumburra have been leaving the area to have ultrasounds done and we are pleased to be able to offer this service so they can have their tests closer to home,” she said.
GSHS can accept referrals on any medical imaging referral form.
To make appointments for medical imaging at Leongatha or Korumburra, call 5654 2777 or 5667 5555, or book online at gshs.com.au/medical-imaging.