THE Leongatha and District Cricket Association (LDCA) is hoping to commence the 2019-20 cricket season on Saturday, November 7.
LDCA president John Schelling said everyone was looking forward to returning to sport.
“At this stage we will meet with clubs and life members for our AGM on October 11 outside at the Wonthaggi football and cricket ground’s grandstand,” Schelling said.
The November 7 start would put play over a month behind the usual start date.
“Play is expected to resume from Saturday, November 7, with the potential for juniors slightly earlier,” he said.
Schelling said clubs were now in a position to resume training and sell beer.
“Following the appropriate guidelines, clubs can return to training and licensed clubs can serve alcoholic drinks,” Schelling said.
“Everyone is really looking forward to getting things underway.”
Cricket Victoria is expected to unveil updated guidelines this week following the easing of restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne.
