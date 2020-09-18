By Chris Petrie, CBRRA president
IN late May 2020, the committee of the Coronet Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (CBRRA) was thrilled to announce a successful grant from Metro Trains for $1500.
Arthur Kokkinos, a diligent CBRRA member, applied for this grant on behalf of the CBRRA towards funding a Reserves Committee of Management’s initiative to install a set of AFL goal posts and a soccer goal at the Fred Gration Reserve in Coronet Bay.
The goals are now installed and with the hint of warmer weather on the way, we know they will see plenty of action.
On behalf of the association, I praise Mr Kokkinos for his initiative and thank him sincerely for his show of community spirit. Mr Kokkinos said he would keep an eye out for community grants to apply for in the future. We thank Mr Kokkinos very much for his good work and community-mindedness.
We also extend our gratitude to Metro Trains for their support of select community groups, organisations and charities via grants such as this being available for community projects. With this win under our belt, the CBRRA will be sure to also keep an eye on future community grant opportunities.
What a wonderful piece of news in these days of not-so-good news.