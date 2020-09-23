MORE than 40 women dialled in via video-conference last week for the Southern Business Women’s Network (SBWN) 22nd annual general meeting (AGM) and listened to guest speaker Dr Sarah McKay, a neuroscientist, talk about women’s brains during the key stages in life.
Five of the SBWN committee stepped down from their volunteer positions on the night, allowing four new women to nominate and help shape the network for the next year.
Outgoing president Dana Hughes thanked Karen Raabe (vice-president), Chelsea Taylor (secretary), Jessica Bell (treasurer) and Margaret Ornsby (digital) for their contribution and commitment to the SBWN. Two other committee members, Sharon Exton and Sue Carmody, resigned from their positions earlier in the year.
Existing committee members, Deb Bray (events) and Carol Christensen (publicity) nominated for another year and Catherine Eldridge moved from a general committee role to treasurer.
The new committee members are: Nicole Thackray (vice-president), Jennifer Young (secretary), Jenny Alexander (digital) and Narelle Jones (general).
The position of president remains vacant and anyone interested in nominating for the role is encouraged to contact Dana Hughes at president@sbwn.com.au.
Ms Hughes said the future for the SBWN was very exciting.
“One thing COVID-19 has brought to the SBWN, as with a number of businesses, has been the opportunity to stop and reflect, and create a whole new offering to its members. I congratulate the incoming committee for stepping up and wish them every success.
“The outgoing SBWN committee has proven that we can successfully adapt and pivot from delivering monthly face-to-face dinner events to online events and AGMs. We have also used this time to finalise a three-year Strategic Plan and undertake a major update of our website.
“The SBWN is a membership-based network, run by women for women. Everything we do is about providing opportunities for businesswomen in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland regions to connect and learn.
“If you’ve ever thought about joining the SBWN or putting your hand up for a leadership position, now is the perfect time to be part of an incredible team of women and make a real difference to your local community. Further details are available at www.sbwn.com.au or email president@sbwn.com.au.”
Local women making a difference to their community
