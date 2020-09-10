LOCH Primary School will be hosting a Lego competition for children of essential workers.
Before and after school carer Daniel van der Horst has organised the competition for his approximately 20 students who are still attending school during remote learning.
Daniel hopes anyone with extra Lego lying around might donate it to the school as either a prize for the students or the building process.
The kids will have a few weeks to build their designs and then each student will be given a gold, silver and bronze star to award to their pick of first, second and third.
The student with the most gold stars will win first prize.
“I thought it was a nice way to show they’re the deciding factor on who wins,” he said.
Daniel is hoping if he gets enough Lego, he can take the competition to other schools as well.
“I have some time at the moment, so it was the perfect opportunity to do something like this,” Daniel said.
“Hopefully I can bring some joy to some of the other schools as well.”
He’s even contacted ‘Brickman’ aka Ryan McNaught, judge of Channel 9’s Lego Masters, to see if he can gain his support.
So far, he has secured some small donations for prizes and a few donations of Lego.
“It’s not enough to do this on a grand scale yet,” he said.
If you would like to donate to the competition, you can email Daniel at dvdhsnake@gmail.com or contact Loch Primary School on 5659 4254.
Loch’s Lego Masters
