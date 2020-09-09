DESPITE having played fewer than 10 NAB games, Grace McRae has caught the attention of AFLW clubs and has been invited to the 2020 draft combine.
The youngest of five, Grace grew up around sport, particularly netball and basketball. She is a precise ball handler and isn’t afraid of bigger bodies.
Most recent in an extensive list of sporting accolades, Grace played an impressive role in two of Dalyston’s A-grade premierships 2017 and 2018.
Gippsland Power female talent coordinator Chelsea Caple said Grace exploded on to the NAB League in 2019.
”Her midfield work has caught the attention of observers with her excellent clearance work and ability to push back hard to help the defence,” Caple said.
”The 2020 Gippsland Power captain showed from her first training session that she had extremely clean ball handling and a natural ability to find and win the football,” she said.
McRae played all nine of the Gippsland Power NAB League games last year.
”Grace has the character to fit in quickly at an AFLW club as she is a natural leader who loves supporting her teammates. She has shown that she can play forward, back or midfield,” Caple said.
Grace is amongst 43 Victorians and four Gippsland Power players invited to the combine. Victoria is yet to set a date depending on the state government regulations.
The AFL Women’s Draft will be run virtually via web conference, on Tuesday, October 6.
McRae set for AFLW draft combine
DESPITE having played fewer than 10 NAB games, Grace McRae has caught the attention of AFLW clubs and has been invited to the 2020 draft combine.