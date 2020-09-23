BEFORE you cast your vote in the upcoming Bass Coast Shire Council election, several community groups are providing opportunities to find out more about the 17 candidates standing.
Neighbourhood Watch Bass Coast are hosting a virtual q&a this Saturday night (7-8.30pm), inviting all candidates to pitch their ideas to the community, and voters to submit questions.
All questions will be pre-approved, and candidates will be allowed one minute to answer each question, with an opportunity for follow up questions.
RSVP and submit your questions here.
Island Voice from the Phillip Island Progress Association also plan to host a virtual, moderated candidates’ q&a session, date to be confirmed, but likely in the first week of October, according to secretary Linda Marston.
In the meantime, the group has sent each candidate 16 questions to answer either in writing or in a video recording, with responses to be posted on the group’s Facebook page as they’re received.
The Bass Coast Ratepayers and Residents Association has also sent out a questionnaire, providing space on their website for candidates to publish their responses.
See who’s nominated for each ward here.
Find key election information and dates here.
And check out next week’s Sentinel-Times for more on the candidates and their election promises.