THE 2020 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship travelled to Spain for the Prosecco DOC Aragon Round at the weekend (August 28 to 30).
Phillip Island Circuit backed Tom Bramich (Carl Cox-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) was excited to get back on track after a difficult start to the season.
With more than 50 riders on the 2020 WorldSSP300 grid, practice and qualifying sessions are split into Group A and Group B, with the top 30 from the two groups qualifying for the two main races. For all riders who qualify outside of the top 30, they are granted one final opportunity to line up on the grid with a ‘last chance’ race on Saturday afternoon, and the top six over the line will compete in the two main races.
Bramich, in Group A, had a problematic start to the weekend.
“Aragon was a bit of a mixed bag for us. Friday started off as a struggle and we realised we had some troubles with the bike, so we had to do an engine swap and a bit of an overhaul ahead of Saturday,” Bramich said.
After a difficult Free Practice 1 & 2, the Australian was feeling much better with the changes to the bike, finishing in eighth in Free Practice 3.
“FP3 was much better for us, but unfortunately ending in P31 overall put us into the last chance race. We were only 0.014 from P30 and 1.4 seconds to P1 – Nowhere else in the world is the racing this close,” he said.
Starting from first position in the last chance race, Bramich was confident he would be able to progress through to the main races. After leading and fighting in the top six, Tom crossed the line in eighth position – ultimately putting an end to his weekend.
“I thought we would have made the top six after being strong in the race, but it wasn’t to be. We learnt a lot in that race about our bike which is important for next weekend as we race here at Aragon again,” concluded Bramich.
The WorldSSP300 Championship is back at MotorLand Aragon this weekend (September 4 – 6) for the Pirelli Teruel Round.
