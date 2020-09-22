AUTHORITIES have issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in parts of Victoria tonight – including the Bass Coast and South Gippsland region.
A cold front will continue to cross eastern Victoria this evening, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said in a warning issued at 4.38pm today (Tuesday, September 22).
Wilsons Promontory was named as having one of the strongest wind gusts today with 87km/h recorded at 3.02pm.
The strongest was recorded at Mount William with 98 km/h at 12.18pm.
BOM warning
DAMAGING NORTHWESTERLY WINDS, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 90 to 100 km/h about elevated areas (above 1200m) of the warning area.
DAMAGING SQUALLY WINDS averaging 45 to 65 km/h with peak squalls to 100 km/h are possible about remaining parts of the warning area with the passage of the front or associated with showers and thunderstorms.
Winds will moderate below warning threshold within a few hours of the passage of the cold front, including across the remainder of the metropolitan area over the next hour or two, however winds will only gradually ease across Alpine areas (above 1200 metres) during Wednesday morning.
Locations which may be affected include Melbourne, Wonthaggi, Bacchus Marsh, Morwell, Traralgon and Moe.
Severe weather is no longer occurring in the South West and Wimmera districts and the warning for these districts is CANCELLED.
Strongest wind gusts recorded so far today have been:
- 98km/h at Mount William at 12.18pm.
- 96km/h at Mount Gellibrand at 3.09pm.
- 94km/h at Gelantipy at 1.13pm.
- 91km/h at Mount Hotham at 1.04pm and at Omeo at 12.07pm.
- 89km/h at Cape Otway at 1.55pm.
- 87km/h at Wilsons Promontory at 3:02pm and at Melbourne Airport at 4.22pm.
- 85km/h at Aireys Inlet at 12.05pm.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Be aware that trees that have been damaged by heat or fire may be unstable and more likely to fall when it is windy or wet.
- Check that loose items such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured and move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines always assume they are live.
- Stay informed monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency.