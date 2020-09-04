NEWHAVEN College has made a high-profile appointment today, Friday September 4 to fill the position of college principal after the departure of Gea Lovell.
In a letter to members of the Newhaven College Community, college board chair Greg Price has announced that the school is “delighted to announce that Mr Tony Corr has been appointed as our new Principal, succeeding Mrs Gea Lovell from the start of the 2021 school year.”
Mr Price said the college had the luxury of an outstanding array of candidates from which to chose but acknowledged that Mr Corr came with impressive qualifications and experience.
“Tony comes to us from Melbourne Grammar School, one of Australia s leading independent schools. He has held a number of leadership positions at Melbourne Grammar, including Deputy Headmaster/ Head of Senior School and Director of Staff. Prior to Melbourne Grammar, Tony was Deputy Head at Xavier College. Tony has a Masters of Education (Educational Management) and a Bachelor of Arts Education from The University of Melbourne.
“Tony’s appointment concludes an extensive national and international search which has seen the Board consider an exceptional field of educators to select an educational leader of outstanding capabilities to lead our College.”
Mr Price went on to say, in a letter to parents and members of the school community that throughout his career Mr Corr has developed exceptional relationships with students, staff, and the broader school communities within which he has worked.
“He is passionate about working in a school environment that prioritises pastoral care and student achievement.
“Tony is highly skilled across staff development and experienced in building high performing and cohesive teams of engaged educators.”
He said Mr Corr’s diverse experience combined with further study had provided him with a deep understanding of the current issues and challenges in creating and delivering educational experiences for our children that provide a global perspective.
In turn, Mr Corr is pleased to be coming to Newhaven and Bass Coast.
“I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed the next Principal of Newhaven College,” said Tony
“My family has had a long association with this region, and I am excited to be joining the Newhaven community in this important role.
“I believe that the heart of education is to nurture in each student both their individuality and their shared humanity.
“I am passionate about working with young people and the opportunity to enable each of them to be their best.”
He said he thought Newhaven had an excellent reputation and that he was looking forward to forming relationships and making a meaningful contribution to the next phase of the school’s journey.”
Mr Corr will succeed Gea Lovell after she retires at the conclusion of the 2020 academic year.
“Gea has led Newhaven with distinction for the past 10 years and the board would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank her for her outstanding contribution to the school,” Mr Price said.
“Under Gea’s leadership, Newhaven College has continued to achieve excellent academic results, whilst Gea has also overseen the expansion of enrolments, improvements in ICT and the extensive building campaign that enabled our school to come together on our Phillip Island Road Campus.
Mrs Lovell expressed her faith in the future for the college.
“It has been a privilege to lead Newhaven College over the past 10 years, and I thank all in our community for your support,” Mrs Lovell said.
“As I leave, I know that the college is in an exceptional position. I feel very confident in handing over the reins to Tony, who I believe will lead the college with great success into the next phase of its development.”
Mr Price said the new principal was “very much looking forward to building on Gea’s legacy when he commences at Newhaven College in January 2021”.
“We warmly welcome Tony Corr to the Newhaven College community.”