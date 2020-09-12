THERE are no active cases of COVID-19 in South Gippsland or Bass Coast.
There was previously one active case in South Gippsland.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|12
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|1
|LATROBE
|56
|12
|WELLINGTON
|16
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 19,800.
The overall total has increased by 33 due to four cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 16 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 21 are under investigation.
There have been six new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. Two women in their 80s, one man in his 80s, two women in their 90s and one man in his 90s. Five of the deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
All of today’s six deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 716 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 61.6 and regional Victoria is 4.3. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 115 for metropolitan Melbourne and seven for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4296 cases may indicate community transmission – a decrease of 7 since yesterday.
- 1251 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 126 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 9 in intensive care.
- 17,771 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,471,377 test results have been received which is an increase of 14,453 since yesterday.
Of the 1251 current active cases in Victoria:
- 1180 are in metropolitan Melbourne under Stage Four restrictions.
- 58 are in regional local government areas under Stage Three restrictions. There have been no new cases in regional Victoria in the past 24 hours.
- 10 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- 3 are interstate residents.
- Colac Otway has 28 active cases, Greater Geelong has seven active cases, Greater Bendigo has two active cases and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,432 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1193 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9442 men and 10,345 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3413, active cases: 194.
- There are 625 active cases relating to aged care facilities.