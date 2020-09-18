THERE are no new COVID-19 cases in Gippsland.
Bass Coast, South Gippsland, East Gippsland and Wellington Shires still don’t have any active cases, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Latrobe has seven active cases (one less than yesterday) while Baw Baw has one.
However, there are 74 active cases in the City of Casey.
The risk of household transmission was highlighted by an outbreak of 34 in five households in Dandenong/Casey area (Hallam, Clyde, Cranbourne North, and Narre Warren South).
If you have visited Fountain Gate and have symptoms, get tested, authorities say.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|0
|LATROBE
|57
|7
|WELLINGTON
|16
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 45 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 20,012.
The overall total has increased by 42 due to three cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 32 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 13 are under investigation.
There have been five new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. One man aged in his 50s, one man aged in his 70s, one man aged in his 80s and two women aged in their 90s. Two of the deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
All of today’s deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 750 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 42.7 and regional Victoria is 2.3. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 73 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4272 cases may indicate community transmission – no change since yesterday.
- 920 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 90 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.
- 18,278 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,551,044 test results have been received which is an increase of 15,910 since yesterday.
Of the 920 current active cases in Victoria:
- 883 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the First Step of the roadmap.
- 30 are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of the roadmap.
- Three are interstate residents.
- Four are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- Colac Otway has 14 active cases, Greater Geelong has three active cases, Greater Bendigo has one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,638 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1199 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9539 men and 10,459 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3477, active cases: 140.
- There are 474 active cases relating to aged care facilities.