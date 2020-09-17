THERE are still no active cases in four Gippsland shires.
Bass Coast, South Gippsland, East Gippsland and Wellington local government areas don’t have any active cases, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
In Gippsland, that leaves only Latrobe with eight active cases (one more than yesterday) and Baw Baw with one.
However, authorities are concerned about the growing number of cases in the City of Casey – where there are 79 active cases – which includes Endeavour Hills, Narre Warren, Cranbourne, Clyde, and Tooradin, among other suburbs.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|0
|LATROBE
|57
|8
|WELLINGTON
|16
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 28 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 19,970.
The overall total has increased by 27 due to one case being reclassified.
This is the first time Victoria has recorded under 30 cases in a day since June 24, when we reported 20 cases in the past 24-hour period.
Within Victoria, 14 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 14 are under investigation.
There have been eight new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. One woman aged in her 60s, two men aged in their 80s and three women and two men aged in their 90s. Four of the deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
Six of today’s eight deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 745 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 44.4 and regional Victoria is 2.9. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 83 for metropolitan Melbourne and one for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4272 cases may indicate community transmission – a decrease of six since yesterday.
- 947 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 97 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.
- 18,217 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,535,134 test results have been received which is an increase of 14,247 since yesterday.
Of the 947 current active cases in Victoria:
- 907 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the First Step of our roadmap.
- 33 are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of our roadmap. There are no new cases in regional Victoria.
- Five are interstate residents.
- Two are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- Colac Otway has 16 active cases, Greater Geelong has three active cases, Greater Bendigo has one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,591 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1201 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9523 men and 10,433 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3461, active cases: 143.
- There are 464 active cases relating to aged care facilities