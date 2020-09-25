EAST Gippsland has recorded one new active case of COVID-19 after recording zero cases for some time.
But the overall number of cases in the shire has increased by two – although there’s only one active case. This could be due to reclassification from another local government area.
There are still two active cases in Latrobe – which is no change since yesterday.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|LGA
|Confirmed cases (ever)
|Active cases (current)
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|7
|1
|WELLINGTON
|15
|0
|BAW BAW
|15
|0
|LATROBE
|57
|2
Victoria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 20,118.
The overall total has increased by 13 due to one case being reclassified.
Within Victoria, nine of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and five are under investigation.
Of today’s nine cases linked to outbreaks, three are linked to aged care (Estia Keilor Downs and Opal Hobsons Bay), five are linked to existing outbreaks (Dandenong Police Station and Springvale shared accommodation) and one is linked to a complex case. Five cases remain under investigation.
Of today’s 14 new cases, there are four cases in Greater Dandenong and single cases in Casey, Frankston, Hobson’s Bay, Hume, Knox, Moonee Valley, Mornington Peninsula, Whitehorse, East Gippsland and Wodonga.
After further investigation two new cases above linked to regional Victorian addresses are associated with cases currently living in metropolitan Melbourne. These cases have not been in regional Victoria in recent weeks and both acquired COVID-19 in metropolitan Melbourne. These cases will be moved to the appropriate LGA in coming days.
There have been eight new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. One man aged in his 60s, one woman in her 70s, three women and one man in their 80s and one woman and one man in their 90s.
Seven of today’s eight deaths are linked to known aged care facility outbreaks. To date, 781 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 25.1 and regional Victoria is 0.8. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 34 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4268 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of one since yesterday.
- 482 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 58 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.
- 18,794 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,635,282 test results have been received which is an increase of 12,460 since yesterday.
Of the 482 current active cases in Victoria:
- 468 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the First Step of our roadmap.
- 11 are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of our roadmap.
- 3 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- Colac Otway has two active cases, Greater Geelong has one active case and Greater Bendigo and Ballarat have no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,727 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1192 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9598 men and 10,507 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3516, active cases: 77.
- There are 247 active cases relating to aged care facilities.