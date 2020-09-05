THE numbers of coronavirus cases across regional Victoria have continued to fall with only 102 cases in regional areas.
And that has been reflected in Gippsland as well where the numbers dropped to 15 active cases on Saturday, September 5, only three of which are outside the Latrobe Valley.
Locally, there are no reported active cases in South Gippsland, Bass Coast or Wellington (Yarram-Sale area), with Baw Baw 1, East Gippsland 2 and Latrobe City 12; most of which are associated with known outbreaks.
Victoria recorded 76 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday with the total number of cases now at 19,479.
The overall total has increased by 64, due to 12 cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 22 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 54 are under investigation.
There have been 11 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since Friday. One man in his 60’s, one man in their 70’s, two men in their 80’s, two women in their 80’s, two men in their 90’s and 3 women in their 90’s. Six of the deaths occurred yesterday, while five occurred prior.
Ten of the day’s 11 deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 661 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4370 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of one since yesterday
- 1956 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 298 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 21 in intensive care
- 16,784 people have recovered from the virus
- A total of 2,372,112 test results have been received which is an increase of 15,820 since yesterday.
Of the 1956 current active cases in Victoria:
- 1820 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions
- 102 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions
- 31 are either unknown or subject to further investigation
- 3 are interstate residents
- Greater Geelong has 21 active cases, Greater Bendigo has six active cases and Ballarat has two active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,116 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1176 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 9304 men and 10,144 women
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3287, active cases: 286
- There are 944 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
- 219 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
- 215 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
- 206 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
- 162 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
- 139 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
- 127 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
- 124 cases have been linked to Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North
- 118 cases have been linked to Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
- 117 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
- 116 cases have been linked to BlueCross Ruckers Hill Aged Care Facility in Northcote
- 116 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
In Victoria there are currently 24 active cases in residential disability accommodation:
- Total resident cases: 12; Total Staff cases: 12
- Active cases in NDIS homes: 24 (12 residents)
- Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded): 0
- Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 0
Key outbreaks with more than 20 active cases include:
- 80 cases have been linked to Frankston Hospital (20 cases are still active)
- 49 cases have been linked to Vawdrey Australia Truck Manufacturer (21 cases are still active)
As public health work is undertaken throughout the day, outbreak totals are likely to change as the public health team identify links between cases and identified outbreaks. Organisation based outbreak totals include contacts as well as employees/residents/staff/students of that location/business.