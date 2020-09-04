THE funding isn’t in hand for the replacement cultural centre, estimated to cost in excess of $19 million.
There are no approved plans nor has the new centre even been designed.
But down she comes!
The existing Cowes Cultural Centre is being torn down today by heavy machinery, all in the name, we are told, of avoiding the caretaker period ahead of the October 2020 election and so that any new council can’t turn around and say either (1.) we can’t afford to commit $19 million of ratepayers’ funds to one project, or (2.) that there are other priorities.
No, it’s coming down and it’s coming down today.
Local activist Maurice Schinkel is alarmed at the haste and “total lack of respect”.
“They’re crashing and bashing away without any attempt to salvage anything,” Mr Schinkel said today.
“There are plaques, doubtless unveiled by Ministers, and other things that could have been kept being piled on top of all the rubble.
“It shows a complete lack of respect and a wonton disregard for the community and the history of the place.”
Surely, the demolition of the Cowes Cultural Centre is not an essential service or essential requirement?
Is it right that it should be torn down in the middle of a pandemic, when the community is on Stage Three restrictions?
More to follow…