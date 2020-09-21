CLIMATE protestors will stage peaceful COVID-compliant action across Gippsland next month.
Organiser, Foster grandmother, Lynn Atkinson said it was important for climate, sustainability and community groups to come together and show federal MPs “the extent of their concern about the climate crisis and the climate damaging impacts of a gas-led recovery”.
Ms Atkinson said the Member for Monash Russell Broadbent and the Member for Gippsland Darren Chester had been “silent on the climate emergency but vocal in their support for a gas-led economic recovery from the ravages of COVID-19”.
“Where are our elected representatives when we need them to speak out for urgent action on climate change, to stem the disastrous impacts on Gippsland?” she said.
“Catastrophic bushfires, damaging sea level rises, drought affecting Gippsland farmers: the absence of our local
federal MPs Russell Broadbent and Darren Chester from the dialogue on reducing our carbon emissions has not gone unnoticed by Gippsland communities.
“Gas is a polluting fossil fuel that will counter any chance of Australia meeting the internationally agreed Paris climate target.”
Ms Atkinson called for a climate and nature-positive COVID-19 recovery program.
“I encourage everyone to get involved in this peaceful, upcoming Gippsland-wide, COVID-compliant action on Saturday 3rd October at 11am in your own town.
“It is an opportunity to be heard and to make it very clear that we know our federal members are being deliberately silent and we demand action now.”
For more information, email act4climategippsland@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/XRGippsland/ to register at the link provided.
Mr Broadbent was contacted for comment.
