STANDING at 202cm Zach Reid’s growing strength and versatility have helped the 18-year-old Leongatha footballer secure a spot in the AFL Combine Draft, scheduled for December.
Former coach of both Zach and older brother Kyle, Gippsland Power’s Rhett McLennan said the competitive nature developed in the backyard was valuable.
“Zach is super competitive, winning contests under the ball, he has the size and developing body that’s super versatile from the backline,” he said.
“He makes good decisions under pressure and is incredibly good by foot.”
Rhett said Zach had great endurance and was incredibly adaptable.
“We’ve played him in the backline, in the ruck and even on the wing,” McLennan said.
“Zach has the fundamental skills and a lot of attributes that could lead to a long career in the AFL,” he said.
Reid played two games with the Leongatha Parrots in the U/18s this year before the season came to a premature end.
