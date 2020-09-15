THERE’S a spring in everyone’s step today with the easing of restrictions for regional Victoria from Thursday, says Bass MP Jordan Crugnale.
The local MP said today’s announcement provided some extra encouragement in the fight against COVID-19.
“There is a long way to go but for metro Melbourne, it shows we can do this,” Ms Crugnale told the Sentinel-Times today (Tuesday, September 15).
“People in Bass Coast and regional Victoria will be able to move around and that’s because we’ve worked hard and we’ve been vigilant.
“We haven’t become complacent. People were wearing masks before they were compulsory to protect themselves and their communities.”
Regional Victoria should be proud of reaching Step Three of the roadmap, Ms Crugnale said, with hopes those in metropolitan Melbourne would soon sync up with our restrictions.
“We want to guard this average of fewer than five cases a day,” Ms Crugnale said of regional Victoria’s active COVID-19 cases.
“We have to be very vigilant and we want to have it hit zero so we can all get together for Christmas.”
There had been some incredible acts of kindness across the electorate, including locals checking on part-timers’ properties while they’ve been unable to visit, Ms Crugnale said.
She also encouraged businesses to check out all the grants on offer.
“There’s a whole heap of grants to support businesses to move into the outdoors – including for umbrellas and marquees, and we will work really closely with councils… to support them.”
The state government also released the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Home Safety Plan on Saturday, a resource for families to plan and implement COVID-safe measures, whether at home or out in the community.
“Like the trusted Bushfire Survival Plan, the COVID Home Safety Plan sets out the small steps we can all take to keep ourselves safe – particularly as we take our first steps in our roadmap to COVID-normal,” the government said in a statement on Saturday.