REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three from 11.59pm tomorrow night (Wednesday, September 16).
It means there will be no restrictions on leaving the house.
Hospitality will be predominately outdoors. Indoor hospitality will be allowed, but there will be a two-hour limit and only two groups will be allowed with up to 10 people in each inside.
“It’s a tough judgement to make… that’s as much as we can give them at this point. Ten per space – a maximum of two spaces,” Premier Daniel Andrews said of indoor hospitality.
People in regional Victoria can travel to other places also under Step Three and book accommodation.
“We stayed the course and now we can open up,” said Mr Andrews on the easing of restrictions in regional Victoria.
But people from metropolitan Melbourne – which includes the neighbouring Cardinia Shire – cannot travel to regional Victoria unless it’s for one of the permitted reasons.
“We can’t have people travelling unnecessarily and unlawfully into regional Victoria from metropolitan Melbourne and potentially taking the virus with them.
“All of this work in regional Victoria will help to inform the early steps and subsequent steps that we will take in metropolitan Melbourne,” he said.
Here’s what it will mean for people in regional Victoria, according to the state government.
Social
- Leave home: no restrictions on reasons to leave home or distance but stay safe. Public gatherings: up to 10 people outdoors.
- Visitors to the home: create a ‘household bubble’ with one nominated household allowing up to 5 visitors from that household at a time (infants under 12 months of age are not included in the cap).
Work
- Work from home if you can
Shopping, personal services, eating and drinking out
- Hospitality – predominantly outdoor, group limit of 10 and density limits.
- Retail – all open, hairdressing and beauty services where a face covering can be worn for the duration of service.
- Real estate – private inspections by appointment only, auctions outdoors subject to gathering limits.
- Shopping – no person limits.
Exercise and recreation
- Outdoor contact and non-contact sport for people aged 18 and younger, outdoor non-contact sport only for adults, with gathering and density limits, outdoor skateparks open, outdoor fitness for groups of 10 people.
- Gyms will have to be outside.
Ceremonies and special occasions
- Weddings – allowed with up to 10 people (including the couple, two witnesses and celebrant).
- Funerals – allowed with up to 20 people (infants under 12 months of age or people required to conduct the funeral not included in the limit).
- Religion – outdoor religious gatherings for up to 10 people plus a faith leader, places of worship open for private worship for households or social bubbles, plus a faith leader.
Entertainment, leisure and travel
- Travel within Victoria – allowed across all areas in Step Three (except travel to areas with higher restrictions).
- Entertainment – outdoor venues and events open, subject to pre-approved plans.
- Accommodation – open, with caps per the social bubble.
Where are we at with wearing mask ? on the step 3
Editor: All Victorians must wear a face covering when they leave home, no matter where they live. See website: https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/face-coverings-covid-19