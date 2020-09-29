THIS charming home is positioned along the same street as the local supermarket and only a hop, skip and a jump to the main street.
It is a cosy little property with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The front of the property overlooks rolling green hills and the Strzelecki Ranges which can also be seen through the front living areas.
The kitchen is very kitsch and great as is or perfect for a reno, if that’s what you decide to do.
The lounge includes a wood heater, perfect for those South Gippsland winters.
The front and rear garden are already established, very attractive and include some fruit trees. There is also rear lane access to a garage/workshop plus an extra-long carport.
This property would make an ideal first home, a great downsizer or excellent as an investment property.
For further information or to inspect this property, contact Jean O’Loughlin on 0428 571 083 or Don Olden on 0417 805 312.
12 South Railway Crescent, Korumburra
For Sale $339,000
Agent Elders
Jean O’Loughlin 0428 571 083
Don Olden 0417 805 312