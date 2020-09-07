MOTIVATED by two club members’ battles with cancer, South Gippsland Bass (SGB) swimmer Luke Muir and coach Dylan Muir have passed the halfway mark to their $3000 fundraising goal in the Great Cycle Challenge.
The pair, who are unrelated, are aiming to each ride 650km in September, raising vital funds and awareness for kids’ cancer.
In the past 12 months, two SGB swimmers – Trinity O’Keefe and Cooper Quaife – have battled cancer.
Dylan said their resolve made the cycling challenge seem easy.
“This year has been tough, and it is even tougher to see two young swimmers who I have coached for the past five years have their lives flipped upside down as they fight against cancer,” Dylan said.
Outside of competitive swimming, it’s hard to appreciate the amount of time a squad spends together.
“When you add up the seven-plus training sessions each week ranging from 120min to 180min, the weekend competitions, multiple championship meets through the year and around the country,” he said.
“Together we ride the highs and lows, and figure out how we are going to take the next step forward,” Dylan said.
Luke said he hoped the funds raised would help kids live their lives, not fight for them.
“Cancer is the largest single killer of children from disease in Australia – over 600 children are diagnosed with cancer every year and sadly, three die every week,” Luke said.
“I am riding and raising funds to support the Children’s Medical Research Institute to continue their work into the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and finding a cure for childhood cancer.
“Please support my challenge by making a donation through my fundraising page to give these kids the brighter futures they deserve.
“Together, we can save little lives,” Luke said.
To donate, search for Luke or Dylan Muir at greatcyclechallenge.com.au.
