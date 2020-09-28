By Kirra Grimes
TWO Phillip Island brothers locked up in August over a spate of burglaries targeting small business owners have been granted bail on appeal to the Victorian Supreme Court.
His Honour Justice Coghlan granted Joshua Savage, 28, and Taylor Savage, 27, bail at an ‘on the papers’ hearing in Melbourne today, Monday, September 28.
Court documents obtained by the Sentinel-Times state the court was satisfied that “compelling reasons” existed for releasing the brothers from custody, and that “it has not been shown that [they are] an unacceptable risk”.
“The reasons that the Court is so satisfied are: a) Delay; b) COVID-19 pandemic; and c) bail application not opposed [by the prosecution],” Joshua’s court order states.
The brothers must adhere to a number of bail conditions, including a 10pm to 6am curfew at a static residential address outside of the Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires; not attending the Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires unless permitted by police; abstaining from the consumption of any drug of dependence; providing samples of oral fluid for testing if required to do so by police; and not leaving the state of Victoria.
They must attend the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court at Morwell on January 7, 2021.
The brothers were arrested in Cowes on August 13 in relation to 17 burglaries across Bass Coast and South Gippsland over a six-month period, with an estimated total value of more than $650,000.
Magistrate Russell Kelly refused an application for bail at Wonthaggi Magistrates Court on August 14, on the grounds that releasing them would present an “unacceptable risk” to the community.