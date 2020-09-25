A BASS Coast Shire councillor is under investigation by the Victorian Local Government Inspectorate.
Cr Les Larke confirmed to the Sentinel-Times that he is the councillor under investigation but described the allegations of “corruption” as scuttlebutt while also criticising the timing for the release of information about the 2018 claims, two days after election nominations closed.
“I’m bound by confidentiality with, I understand, a penalty of up to 600 points ($100,000), for breaching confidentiality,” Cr Larke said.
“But I would refute any of the allegations made whatsoever.
“The timing of the release of this is also very upsetting when it relates to a confidential report made two years ago, in 2018. I am not privy to what was lodged in 2018.
“I have cleared it and I’m bound by confidentiality.”
Several Bass Coast Shire councillors contacted the Sentinel-Times shortly after the story came to light today (Friday, September 25) to clarify they’re not under investigation by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC).
One councillor wrote: “It has come to my attention that media has released comment that a Bass Coast Councillor is under investigation by IBAC. I am confirming that I am not under investigation by IBAC. I fully understand the legal rules that IBAC work under and it would be inappropriate and possibly unlawful for me to make any further comment.”
The head of a department, agency or council is obligated to notify IBAC when they have “reasonable grounds to suspect corruption is occurring or has occurred” in the workplace, according to IBAC’s website.
“Mandatory notifications of public sector corruption were introduced in December 2016. This obligation is set out in section 57 of the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission Act 2011 (the Act).”
Bass Coast Shire Council CEO Ali Wastie told the Bass Coast Post the council’s chief executive officer reported the matter to IBAC as required by the legislation.
But it’s unclear whether the referral came from Ms Wastie or her predecessor, Paul Buckley.
IBAC referred the matter to the Victorian Local Government Inspectorate for review, Ms Wastie told the Post.
In answer to an inquiry from the Sentinel-Times, the Local Government Inspectorate confirmed that an investigation is in progress.
The Acting Chief Municipal Inspector Dr John Lynch responded as follows:
“The Local Government Inspectorate is investigating a complaint relating to Bass Coast Shire Council.
“The Inspectorate does not provide comment on investigations that are yet to be finalised.
“The Inspectorate has no further comment to provide at this stage.”