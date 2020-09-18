IN great news for lovers of fresh local produce, the Inverloch Farmers Market will return to The Glade this Saturday, September 19.
Head down between 8am and 1pm tomorrow to find 30 stalls bursting with homegrown Gippsland goodness, from fruit and veg to fresh baked bread, free range eggs, native plants and much more.
Fill up your reusable bags or basket with all your kitchen staples, like Gippsland lamb, beef and chicken, gourmet sausages, seafood and pork pies, fresh pasta and sauces, nuts, berries, citrus, avocados, local honey and olive oil.
Fill your belly with morning tea or lunch from a selection of street food stalls, like the crowd favourite authentic Middle Eastern organic falafels and tabouli, freshly baked scones with jam and cream, or fresh berry sorbet and waffles.
Barista-made coffee, hot chocolate, and fresh juices will also be available.
Card payments are preferred.
Organisers have all the essential COVID precautions in place to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience.
They’re thrilled to be back after a five- month hiatus and hope to see plenty of support for our local makers and growers who’ve been doing it tough with limited selling opportunities during the pandemic.
“We’re so excited to see the locals and all our regulars,” said market coordinator Melissa Burge, of Regional Farmers Markets.
“It’s a new ‘COVID-normal’ market but it’s still an open air, beautiful, fresh experience. And it’s all about providing that community connection: local food, local people. We can’t wait,” she said.
They’ve got their fingers crossed for bringing back the Churchill Island Farmers Market in October.