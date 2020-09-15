FONDLY known as Neuchâtel Heights, this lifestyle property has views that must be seen to be believed.
With a beautiful clear day, you can admire sweeping views from Tarwin Lower, Walkerville, The Prom, the hills of Arawata and the Leongatha reservoir. The home is a two-storey cedar house that consists of three bedrooms, master bedroom on the top floor and two further bedrooms on the ground level.
The bathroom is on the upper level and has a shower, separate bath plus separate toilet.
Also on the upper level is a quaint country kitchen, with built-in buffet, gas stove and an informal dining nook on one side and then a separate dining room on the other side.
The main living room includes a wood fire plus reverse cycle heating and cooling. The cosy lounge leads out via French doors to a balcony extending the width of the house and oh my, those views are something special! Downstairs has a central second living area with a reverse cycle split system and a bedroom on either side. There’s approx. 45k litres of water for the house, solar panels on the roof, NBN fixed wireless available, plus a double carport and wood/machinery shed.
The lovely meandering garden with established trees including fruit trees is a joy to stroll through. There is a quirky bungalow in the garden and with some work would make a great studio. The land consists of approximately 7.11ha of undulating to hill country with around 50 per cent of the land covered in bush. There are two dams plus a winter creek.
There is no doubt this property needs some work but given it’s in such a top location with those views, it will be worth it! It’s so close to the main townships of Leongatha and Korumburra (10 mins), 30 mins to the beaches of Inverloch, only 70km to Pakenham and 125km to Melbourne.
310 One Chain Road, Kardella
For Sale $599,000
Agent Elders
Jean O’Loughlin 0428 571 083
Don Olden 0417 805 312