IT’S on again, in under a week from now!
The South Gippsland Dairy Expo is ready to kick off, but not as we know it.
It’s all online this year, for obvious reasons, starting from Monday, September 7 through until Monday, September 21.
But it’s going to be well worth your while going online at www.dairyexpo.org.au to check out hundreds of great offers from South Gippsland Dairy Expo’s regulars including stockfeed sellers, farm machinery firms, and all your favourite farm suppliers.
There’ll even be the usual presentation by OnFarm Consultant Matt Harms this year appropriately entitled ‘Snakes and Ladders’.
The session with a selected group of local dairy farmers and industry people will be filmed this Friday and will be launched online on Monday, September 7.
Project Secretary Deanne Kennedy and the Strzelecki Lions Club Committee is delighted with the response and the feedback from the community.
“We’ve had a great response and a lot of comments that people are really pleased we took on the challenge and decided to do something this year, with everything else that’s going on,” Ms Kennedy said.
“I think everyone will get a lot out of it. There’s lots of special offers, lots to see and we’re pretty confident it will be good for the businesses and for the local community.
“It’s on for two weeks and people can access the site 24 hours a day.
“We looked at a similar thing in New Zealand and they required people to register when they came on but we’re not doing that. Some people don’t want to do that.
“You can come and go as often as you like and not be asked to register.”
There’s been a lot of planning go into the virtual event this year.
“When the pandemic got going in March, we looked at our options for running an event in September; go ahead, cancel or postpone and announce what we were going to do in May,” said Deanne.
“But we also thought that a purely online event was a possibility to and behind the scenes we were working on that as well.
“It soon became apparent that we wouldn’t be able to run a physical event and we announced to our exhibitors in June that we would be going ahead online.”
The dairy expo committee has researched similar ‘events’ around the world and come up with what they think is the best of what they have seen.
“It’s gone really well. We have 112 exhibitors involved and could get that up to 115 or 120.
“If you go online, you can see the Dairy Expo map there in the Korumburra Showgrounds format, at www.dairyexpo.org.au, and when it goes live on Monday, you’ll be able to get around the site and see what’s on offer.”
Under each section will be the exhibitors who’ve joined in, you can click on their page of information and go to an offering of videos, information and special offers.
“The Udder Truth Showbag competituion is running again with a $1000 first prize and a 25kg bag of seed from Seed Force as a second prize. It’s a bit different this year but we are encouraging people to get on and enter.”
It’s going to be different but it’s going to be fun and interesting too and who knows, like with a lot of things to come out of this pandemic, could be the forerunner of things to come!
And look out for the Strzelecki Lions’ donation tin for good local causes.