THERE’S good news everywhere across South Gippsland and Bass Coast today with cafés and pubs opening up for indoor/outdoor dining and a buzz in the streets as we move to Step 3 and a much brighter outlook for the community and the economy.
Outdoor sports, including golf, bowls and croquet, can resume with a COVID-safe plan, beauty salons are open for facials and other treatments and there’s the feeling that we have turned the corner.
But according the Acting Deputy Chief Health Officer Professor Allen Cheng there’s a developing concern on our doorstep.
He said the City of Casey has one of the most worrying outbreaks of #coronavirus in the state with an additional five (5) new cases today, for a total of 83 active cases in the area from Narre Warren to Cranbourne and Tooradin.
“We have established three additional testing centres there and we are working closely with Monash Health, the City of Casey and community leaders to address this issue,” said Professor Cheng.
It’s one of the reasons why the Premier stressed today, Thursday, September 17: “We cannot have people travelling into regional Victoria and taking this virus with them.”
He also warned that police had redoubled their efforts at checkpoints and on backroads into country Victoria and would be issuing $5000 fines for offenders.
“If anyone wants to take a punt on travelling unlawfully to regional Victoria your chances of getting caught are very high,” Mr Andrews said.
Daily update Thursday, September 17
Victoria has recorded 42 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at
19,911
The overall total has increased by 39 due to three cases being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 27 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 15 are under investigation.
There have been no new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. This is the first time Victoria has
not recorded any COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24-hour period since 13 July.
To date, 729 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days for metropolitan Melbourne is 52.9 and regional
Victoria is 3.6. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases
over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days is 82 for metropolitan Melbourne and
one for regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the
14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and
assign its mode of acquisition.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4282 cases may indicate community transmission – a decrease of nine since yesterday
- 1040 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 118 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care
- 18,079 people have recovered from the virus
- A total of 2,506,513 test results have been received which is an increase of 8,803 since yesterday.
Of the 1040 current active cases in Victoria:
- 987 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions
- 43 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions. There are no new cases in regional Victoria.
- 5 are either unknown or subject to further investigation
- 4 are interstate residents
- 1 is an overseas resident
- Colac Otway has 22 active cases, Greater Geelong has four active cases, Greater Bendigo has one active case and Ballarat has no active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 18,532 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1198 are from regional Victoria
- Total cases include 9490 men and 10,408 women
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3444, active cases: 158
- There are 514 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
- 249 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
- 219 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
- 213 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
- 166 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
- 139 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
- 129 cases have been linked to BlueCross Ruckers Hill Aged Care Facility in Northcote
- 127 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
- 124 cases have been linked to Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North
- 120 cases have been linked to Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
- 119 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
In Victoria there are currently 10 active cases in residential disability accommodation:
- Total resident cases: 4; Total Staff cases: 6
- Active cases in NDIS homes: 10 (4 residents)
- Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded): 0
- Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 0
Non-aged care outbreaks with the highest number of active cases include:
- 13 active cases are currently linked to Bulla Dairy Foods in Colac (total cases: 20)
- 8 active cases are currently linked to Vawdrey Australia Truck Manufacturer (total cases: 61)
- 7 active cases are currently linked to Footscray Hospital (total cases: 7)
- 7 active cases are currently linked to Wydinia Kindergarten in Colac (total cases: 13)
- 6 active cases are currently linked to Dandenong Police Station (total cases: 14).
There are 22 active cases in Colac, 40 in Dandenong and in Gippsland; Latrobe 7, East Gippsland 1, Baw Baw 1, Bass Coast 0, South Gippsland 0 and Wellington 0.