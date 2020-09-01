FOR the fourth day in a row, Bass Coast and South Gippsland have recorded no active cases of COVID-19.
Elsewhere in Gippsland, there are 12 active cases in Latrobe, two in East Gippsland, two in Wellington, and one in Baw Baw.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases (active and recovered) and active cases in Gippsland:
|BASS COAST
|11
|0
|SOUTH GIPPSLAND
|11
|0
|EAST GIPPSLAND
|5
|2
|WELLINGTON
|17
|2
|LATROBE
|51
|12
|BAW BAW
|15
|1
Victoria has recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 19,138.
The overall total has increased by 58 due to 12 cases being reclassified mainly due to duplication.
Within Victoria, 23 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 47 are under investigation.
There have been five new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. Two women aged in their 70s, two women aged in their 80s and one woman aged in her 90s. Two of the deaths occurred prior to yesterday – the retrospective reports are due to amended reporting obligations for aged care facilities and data reconciliation work.
All five of today’s deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 570 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4327 cases may indicate community transmission – a decrease of 11 since yesterday.
- 2519 cases are currently active in Victoria.
- 421 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care.
- 15,967 people have recovered from the virus.
- A total of 2,235,040 test results have been received which is an increase of 10,153 since yesterday.
Of the 2519 current active cases in Victoria:
- 2317 are in metropolitan Melbourne under Stage Four restrictions.
- 139 are in regional local government areas under Stage Three restrictions.
- 57 are either unknown or subject to further investigation.
- 6 are interstate residents.
- Greater Geelong has 50 active cases, Greater Bendigo has eight active cases and Ballarat has five active cases.
Of the total cases:
- 17,729 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1150 are from regional Victoria.
- Total cases include 9153 men and 9968 women.
- Total number of healthcare workers: 3138, active cases: 352.
- There are 1197 active cases relating to aged care facilities.