DESPITE having almost as many active cases as the darling regional centres of Ballarat and Bendigo put together, there’s still been no special attention given to the Latrobe Valley by the State Government.
On Thursday this week, September 3, the Latrobe Valley was listed as having 12 active cases (total 54), after a resident of Mitchell House aged care in Morwell tested positive.
It dominated the number of active cases in Gippsland where there are only four other cases in the five Gippsland municipalities of East Gippsland (2), Wellington (1), Baw Baw (1), Bass Coast (0) and South Gippsland (0).
However, despite the spike in the Latrobe Valley, the Premier Daniel Andrews mentioned only Geelong (38), Bendigo (9) and Ballarat (4) in his regional wrap today.
There is a total of 126 active cases in regional Victoria, well down from the high two weeks ago of 512.
Victoria recorded 113 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with the total number of cases now at 19,336.
The overall total has increased by 112 due to one case being reclassified.
Within Victoria, 43 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 70 are under investigation.
There have been 15 new deaths from COVID-19 reported since yesterday. Four men in their 80’s, three women in their 80’s, two men in their 90’s and six women in their 90’s. Nine of the 15 deaths occurred prior to yesterday.
Some 14 of today’s 15 deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 591 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
In Victoria at the current time:
* 4361 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of 10 since yesterday
* 2295 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 361 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care
* 16,370 people have recovered from the virus
* A total of 2,331,261 test results have been received by the department since 1 January. This represents an increase of 82,309 since yesterday and includes a data correction of 47,962 tests conducted before 1 August; 17,249 delayed tests from one laboratory; and 17,098 received in the past 24 hours. The data corrections had no impact on the timely notification of individuals at the time.
Of the 2295 current active cases in Victoria:
* 2125 are in metropolitan Melbourne under stage 4 restrictions
* 126 are in regional local government areas under stage 3 restrictions
* 38 are either unknown or subject to further investigation
* 6 are interstate residents
* Greater Geelong has 38 active cases, Greater Bendigo has nine active cases and Ballarat has four active cases.
Of the total cases:
* 17,981 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 1166 are from regional Victoria
* Total cases include 9228 men and 10,044 women
* Total number of healthcare workers: 3241, active cases: 337
* There are 1121 active cases relating to aged care facilities
Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers are as follows:
* 214 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 213 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 205 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 162 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 139 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 127 cases have been linked to Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 123 cases have been linked to Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North
* 118 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 117 cases have been linked to Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
* 115 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
In Victoria there are currently 34 active cases in residential disability accommodation:
* Total resident cases: 12; Total Staff cases: 22
* Active cases in NDIS homes: 32 (12 residents)
* Active cases in ‘transfer’ homes (State regulated/funded): 2 (0 residents)
* Active cases in state government delivered and funded homes: 0
Key outbreaks with new cases include:
* 48 cases have been linked to Vawdrey Australia Truck Manufacturer
* 19 cases have been linked to St Vincent’s Private Hospital
The department is also investigating cases linked to the Mitchell House aged care facility in Morwell, Albert Road Clinic in Melbourne, Melbourne Seafood Centre in West Melbourne, Wagstaff abattoirs in Cranbourne, NewCold cold storage facility in Truganina and the Fresh Cheese Company in Broadmeadows.
Morwell aged care case
A resident of Mitchell House in Morwell in eastern Victoria tested positive for COVID-19 today, with the nursing home saying the facility is now in lockdown.
“Anyone who has been in close contact with the resident has been ordered into home quarantine in accordance with government directives,” a spokesman said.
Mitchell House said the facility was complying with Government directives on how to proceed.
“The facility is in lockdown and residents are in quarantine,” the spokesman said.
Families of residents have been notified of the case by email.
A Department of Health and Human Services spokesman said the case was not linked to the man who visited several locations in the Latrobe Valley before testing positive for COVID-19.
The DHHS website as listed several ‘high risk locations’ associated with that separate incident, including the afternoon train from Officer to Moe on Saturday, August 22 (2pm), Moe Railway Station August 22, Hungry Jacks Moe August 22 (4pm-5pm) and Mid-Valley Shopping centre Morwell Optus and Cutting Edge Keys on Wednesday, August 26.
Bupa’s Traralgon aged care home has had 20 cases of COVID-19 linked to its outbreak.