A MALE and two females have each been fined $1652 for having a birthday party at a short-term rental property in Bass Coast.
The property was rented by the male’s parents.
Over the past 24 hours, police have issued a total of 100 fines to individuals for breaching the chief health officer’s directions, including:
- 22 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.
- 31 at vehicle checkpoints.
- 30 for curfew breaches.
More than 22,000 vehicles were checked at checkpoints and authorities conducted 3513 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 409,681 spot checks conducted since March 21).