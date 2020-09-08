By Shelby Brooks
DAIRY families across the region have been juggling the pressures of remote learning with spring calving season.
Erin and Alan Olsen of Stony Creek said round two of remote learning had been extremely difficult.
Erin said finding time to help her two children, Mia in year 7 at Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College and Cooper in grade 1 at St Laurence Primary School, with their remote learning had been challenging.
“The first time [with remote learning] we weren’t as busy as we were only calving down 70 cows for the autumn,” Erin said.
“This second time now we are calving down 280.”
Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday regional Victorians could start a staged return to on-site learning from October 12.
Calving season for the Olsens is expected to continue until the middle of October.
Erin has not only taken on the role as educator, but also must continue her milking role which starts at 4.30am, feeding calves and making sure there’s always food on the table for the workers.
“We try to do our best and both schools have been very understanding about how busy this time of year it is for us,” she said.
“Mia is a very independent kid and is coping very well doing all of her subjects on her own.
“As for Cooper, we tend not to be able to start school until about 11am until everything is finished outside for the morning.”