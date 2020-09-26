IN March, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit Australia, South Gippsland Water staff moved to remote working, and the water corporation’s offices and depots were closed to the public.
The main South Gippsland Water office in Foster has remained closed over this time to limit travel in the region and allow for physical distancing.
“We anticipate our remote working conditions will continue and the offices and depots will remain closed to the public until further notice,” South Gippsland Water said in a statement on Friday, September 25.
“We want to assure our customers and community that we’re still up and running. Our dedicated customer service team are only a phone call or email away, and our operations crew are working around the clock as usual to deliver safe, reliable drinking water and sewerage services to our customers.
“Our September 2020 accounts have been issued and we have a range of payment options and support available. Customers who wish to pay their bill in person can do so at their nearest Australia Post.
“Please continue to contact us by calling 1300 851 636, email sgwater@sgwater.com.au or visit our webpage for more information www.sgwater.com.au.”