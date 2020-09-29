THE SES is urging Victorians to prepare for wet and wild weather, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) today confirming a La Nina system will affect Australia this spring.
A La Nina is a weather pattern that brings high rainfall, and increases the risk of flash and riverine flooding. These flood events have occurred in 12 out of 18 similar La Nina weather events since 1900 – somewhere around Australia.
VICES has developed easy-to-read local flood guides in a bid to raise flood awareness for communities on their local risk profile and save lives.
There is information for Bass Coast and South Gippsland communities, including a municipal emergency flood plan for each.
There have been several significant flooding events in South Gippsland, including in 1934, 1990, March 2011, May 2012 and June 2012. These events caused significant infrastructure and property damage, and lives were lost.
The predominant riverine flooding risk is on the Tarwin River at Tarwin Lower, Fish Creek, Meeniyan and associated rural areas.
Bass Coast Shire Council has a history of flooding including significant events in July 2007 and May 2012 which impacted the townships of Wonthaggi, Kilcunda and Dalyston, and cut several major roads.
Read the local flood guides at ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/your-local-flood-information.