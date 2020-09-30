THERE will be a significant easing of restrictions in regional Victoria once there are no new COVID-19 cases state-wide for two weeks.
But when we hit the threshold is anyone’s guess, given NSW only recorded no new active cases two days ago (Monday, September 28).
Once we hit the threshold under the ‘Last Step’ of the roadmap, we can have public gatherings of up to 50 people outside – as opposed to 10 – and up to 20 people at home – instead of the ‘household bubble’.
Hospitality businesses will be able to seat up to 20 in a group inside with a cap of 50 patrons in the venue.
Real estate restrictions will be eased, gyms will reopen for inside use, and more people can attend weddings, funerals and religious gatherings.
Intrastate travel will be allowed too.
