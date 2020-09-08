WORK has started on the master plan for the proposed Bass Coast dinosaur trail between San Remo and Inverloch.
Bass Coast Shire Council allocated $250,000 in its 2020-21 budget to complete the master plan, which will take about six months. Consultation with the community and stakeholders will form a key part of the master planning process.
Bass Coast CEO Ali Wastie said the aim of the project was to develop a world-class dinosaur discovery trail of learning and creativity, integrated with the local environment.
“It will elevate Bass Coast as a year-round tourism destination and provide a unique attraction by drawing on the significance of the region’s prehistoric heritage,” Ms Wastie said.
“The trail will educate users about the diversity of polar dinosaur fossils and the prehistoric fauna found in the region.”
Bass Coast is one of the most significant places in Australia for the discovery of dinosaur fossils.
“It’s a community-led project which will offer cultural, educational, sensory and curatorial creative art experiences,” Ms Wastie said.
“It will see the commission and installation of significant artworks and informational sites located along the route, supported by a digital platform. These key sites along the trail will be accessible by car, on foot or by bike.”
Wayfinding and interpretation will reflect and express science, local stories and values of Traditional Owners.
“The project offers a key tourism experience where visitors can step in and out of the dinosaur trail experiences on offer and interact with local business and accommodation offerings in the region,” Ms Wastie said.
The Bass Coast dinosaur trail will intersect at key points with the state government-funded Yallock-Bulluk Marine Coastal Trail – a walking and cycling path that will run from San Remo to Inverloch.
Council is actively engaging with both state and federal governments to secure funding for delivery of the project.
For more information on this project, contact council’s dinosaur and cultural facility project manager on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or 5671 2211, or email basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au.