By Shelby Brooks
Rescue Station Arts is bringing joy this Christmas in a unique community exhibition.
Free standing raw wooden Christmas Trees are available for anyone in the community to decorate and exhibit as part of the Joyous Xmas Tree Art Exhibition 2020.
President Wendy Crellin said so far, 40 artists had taken a tree to decorate how they like.
“It’s about sheer joy really,” she said.
“And we’ve been quite delighted with the standard- they’ve been surprisingly good.”
The trees are 160cm tall, made from sustainable, recyclable material and comes with a star and a base.
The trees need to be returned by November 22 to then be put on sale to the public in an exhibition.
The exhibition launch will be held on Thursday, November 26, 5pm to 8pm and continue 1pm to 5pm Friday, November 27, Saturday 1pm to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.
Wendy’s daughter started a similar exhibition in 2018 with the help of the Buninyong Men’s Shed.
100 trees left-over from that project are being used in the Rescue Station Arts’ project.
They also received a grant from the Bass Coast Shire to make it possible.
For information contact Wendy Crellin on 0408 721 949 or find information on Rescue Station Arts Facebook page.