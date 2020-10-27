THE South Gippsland BMX Club held its first training ride on Wednesday afternoon with a turnout of 25 riders over the evening.
Club founder Nathan Evans took over managing the Leongatha track in early 2019.
Since then, through community support, donations and a lot of his own time, Nathan has brought the track back to life.
“I wanted to utilise my knowledge and skills, and to help open the sport because I know kids will love it,” Nathan said.
“The Leongatha track is central to a lot of people and presents an exciting opportunity to give kids something to do and try out the sport of BMX,” he said.
Nathan said club bikes would be available shortly.
“We’re working to get a trailer load of bikes down from Melbourne, they should be here for practice in coming weeks.
“We will look to host races when things clear up, for now we are working on completing the track.”
BMX racer Ned Collins was happy to make the trip across from Outtrim.
“Usually we go to Frankston to ride, but lately we haven’t been able due to COVID,” he said.
“The track is good for beginners and intermediates. We’re really looking forward to the track being finished and racing.”
Nathan is encouraging new members to join the club and welcomes parents who would be able to volunteer or help form the committee.
Nathan thanked the Leongatha community for their support, with donations from Bj’s Earthmoving, Evans Petroleum, Allens Contracting, Leongatha District Community Foundation, Willsigns and Southern Cranes.
Build it and they will come
