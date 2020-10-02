Occupation: Event management.
Lives in: Ventnor.
Why are you running for council?
I want to be a councillor to extend my work and community involvement to a strategic level for the betterment of the Island for both permanent and part-time residents, and for the environment.
Our Island is a special place and its community assets need protecting and enhancing.
I’d like to be part of the team that deliver this goal for current and future generations on the Island.
What are your top five issues?
- Implementation of Climate Change Action Plan.
- Inappropriate residential development. Maintaining town boundaries.
- An appropriate balance between environment, economy and community.
- Developing year-round tourism.
- AGL’s plans for a floating gas terminal in Western Port Bay must be stopped.
What’s the best and worst thing about Bass Coast?
Best: The beautiful environment we live in.
Worst: Some of our roads are a bit ordinary.
What do you do for fun?
Tennis and projects at home.