TWO residents at Carinya Aged Care have celebrated turning 100 in the last few months – with another turning 101!
Last month, Kath Vick of Poowong turned 100, making her the third resident to reach the wonderful milestone.
According to Kath, the secret to longevity is “rolling with the times and plenty of laughter”.
Kath enjoyed birthday celebrations, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
She enjoyed cake, many flowers and numerous phone calls, including a call from her brother from New Zealand.
A change in restrictions meant Kath could have a special visit from her son on the day.
It’s an amazing achievement alone to reach 100, but Kath now joins the club of centenarians residing at Carinya.
How wonderful to consider these residents have lived through the time of horse and buggy, lived through wars and experienced the industrial revolution.
It was in April this year that Carinya resident Lorna Moir from Korumburra South also turned 100.
This was amidst a lockdown, so a special window party was held with her daughters, grand-children and great grand-children.
A special resident afternoon tea was held to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Letters from the Queen, Governor General and Prime Minister were
received as well as many cards and banners.
The third member of the centenarians is the oldest living resident at Carinya, this position is proudly held by 101-year-old Flo Cooper.
Flo is lively and witty, and proudly opened the new dining living room on her special day in March.
Flo went to the local Poowong school and after some years travelling and living in the west, she returned to the Carinya retirement living units in Korumburra in 2002.
Flo attributes the love of Vegemite to her longevity and even received a special jar of Vegemite and congratulations from Kraft on her 100th birthday.
Even though these are difficult times, Carinya has experienced the excitement of sharing these celebrations with residents.
Residents have been able to communicate with families via Zoom, Facebook calls and window visits and are really looking forward to sharing some good times with friends, families and more celebrations.
These celebrations will include the new development at Carinya.
The new build is moving along well and new rooms are already completed.
Carinya is, as always, grateful for the support of the community and eagerly awaits re-connecting with the community.
Celebrating 301 years
TWO residents at Carinya Aged Care have celebrated turning 100 in the last few months – with another turning 101!