CHRISTIE Nelson has been named as the new president of the Southern Business Women’s Network (SBWN).
Christie is a busy mum of two children and four step-children, and runs a professional social networking business in the health and wellness industry, her own brand of active wear, is a regular contributor to the Gippsland Lifestyle magazine and also works full-time as a licensed estate agent with Alex Scott & Staff Korumburra.
Christie has been a member of the SBWN for a few years now and is thrilled to be part of the new committee as president.
“It is a great honour to follow in the footsteps of our previous president, Dana Hughes, and I’m very humbled by the nomination and the support I have received from our members,” Christie said.
“2020 has definitely thrown us some challenges but I’m excited to say these have presented a whole new outlook on the way we can all do business and grow as a flourishing, thriving network and resource for everyone.
“I’m looking forward to supporting local businesses by linking arms and applauding each other’s wins and implementing a new strategic plan that will offer a variety of resources, events and opportunities to those in our local area as well as the online community and can’t wait to see all of our members, past, present and, of course, future, very soon.”
Christie takes the reins at SBWN
CHRISTIE Nelson has been named as the new president of the Southern Business Women’s Network (SBWN).