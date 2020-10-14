By Shelby Brooks
A LEONGATHA man has the backing of his community after a shock cancer diagnosis.
Steve ‘Slim’ Minns was diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in January.
Since then, more than $1000 has been raised to support him and his family financially through the difficult journey.
Step-daughter Ebony Lamb set up a GoFundMe page last week to try and ease the family’s financial stress and was overwhelmed by the response.
“I can’t believe some of the amounts – it’s just phenomenal,” she said.
“We’ve had donations from people I’ve never met, or people that don’t know Steve.”
Steve has been a big part of the Leongatha RSL.
Ebony described him as “an easy-going, selfless person who has always been a mate to everyone”.
Steve has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy.
But the cancer has spread to his brain and spine. Steve, a lifelong truckie, was the sole income earner of the family, and is worried about the financial strain on his wife.
“The financial stress is taking a toll,” Ebony said.
“We want him to focus on getting better.
“This was the only way I can help by setting the fundraiser up.”
Steve wasn’t allowed any visitors at the Alfred Hospital for two months because of the COVID-19 lockdown.
That was difficult on the family too, Ebony said.
“[Last Thursday] was the first day mum could see him which was quite special,” she said.
Ebony is hoping to raise $20,000 to cover bills, living costs and cost to travel to visit him at the Alfred.
To donate, visit bit.ly/2SodfMp.