TWO people have died following a serious crash in Korumburra this afternoon (Friday, October 9).
Officers have been told a car was stationary waiting to turn right, on the South Gippsland Highway about 3.30pm when it was hit from behind by another vehicle.
The impact caused the car to cross over to the other side of the road and collide with an oncoming truck.
The driver of the car, believed to be a woman in her 30s and her passenger, believed to be a young boy, died at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 59-year-old Bass man is in custody and the truck driver is speaking with police.
Detectives from Major Collision Investigation Unit have been notified and are en-route.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au .
Earlier…
TRANSPORT ALERT – South Gippsland Highway closed: The South Gippsland Highway is closed in both directions for a stretch between Korumburra and Leongatha, due to a serious collision.
Motorists should follow the direction of emergency services, with limited access for local traffic using Kardella Road.
Heavy vehicles should plan to detour via Inverloch, using the Bass Highway and Inverloch-Korumburra Road.
This closure is under Victoria Police control. The road will reopen when investigations are complete and it’s safe to do so.
Crews will assist emergency services with detours and traffic management in the area.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.