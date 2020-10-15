SOUTH Gippslanders are being urged to get creative exploring how gender stereotypes influence behaviour than can confine and harm.
The Gippsland 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence film making campaign is part of an annual international campaign that starts on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children. The campaign continues until Human Rights Day on December 10.
Gippsland Free From Violence Coalition and their associated local prevention networks want individuals and groups to create short films that promote gender equity, with a focus on freedom from gender stereotypes.
Films can be between 30 seconds and three minutes and must be submitted by November 11.
Participants must attend an online information session on gender equity before making their film to ensure they understand the meaning behind 16 Days and what drives violence against women.
To register or for more information, email prevention@gippscasa.org or phone 5134 3922 or 0418 727 166.