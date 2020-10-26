WEST Gippsland Libraries has partnered with aged care facilities to help residents stay connected.
During these unprecedented times, keeping connected to loved ones has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds.
In nursing homes across Australia, visitors have been limited to people providing essential services and specific nominated family members to comply with strict social distancing rules and regulations.
Earlier this year, West Gippsland Libraries donated six PCs to Fairview aged and healthcare services in Warragul, and more recently three PCs to Woorayl Lodge aged care in Leongatha and three PCs to Hillside Lodge in Korumburra.
The residents have embraced this new technology wholeheartedly. The PCs provide access to the internet to help residents stay connected with family and friends through Zoom meetings, and other online meetings with volunteers.
Residents are particularly enjoying surfing the internet and playing online games, with Majong being a favourite. It also provides a connection to the digital resources available at the library.
Fairview Homes executive lifestyle officer, Lois Tarrant said: “The computers in the hostel are being well utilised and are providing to be a fabulous resource for residents in particular, as well as staff.”
West Gippsland Libraries staff are looking forward to conducting more online Zoom events with the residents in the near future, with a request for an online book club and a virtual armchair travel club.
The news that public libraries have been included in the easing of restrictions for regional Victoria has been a welcome announcement for many.
As library branches begin to welcome back visitors, the health and wellbeing of staff, visitors, as well as the broader community continues to be a priority. Click and collect, home delivery and online programs will continue to be available to members. Full details of the phased reopening and service updates are available on the West Gippsland Libraries website at wgrlc.vic.gov.au.
Free computers for our older residents
